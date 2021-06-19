Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Down 15.0% in May

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the May 13th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

IBDRY stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 65,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBDRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

