Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) SVP Sells $47,394.38 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) SVP Jeffrey Stieber sold 12,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $47,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HYMC opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.38. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $182.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.12.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 11,749.73% and a negative net margin of 196.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hycroft Mining by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 59,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

