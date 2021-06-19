Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $9.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $207.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

