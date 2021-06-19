Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) Short Interest Up 21.6% in May

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 13th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hudson Executive Investment stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87. Hudson Executive Investment has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEC. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

