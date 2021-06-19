HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of HSBC to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

HSBC stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HSBC has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HSBC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in HSBC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

