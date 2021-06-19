H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.25 billion-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.