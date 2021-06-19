Howe & Rusling Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 23,333.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 955.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTLS stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,558. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.