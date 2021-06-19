Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $53.31. 393,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,896. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.43. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.