Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

IUSB traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $53.47. 1,123,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,321. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.11. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

