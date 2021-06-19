Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 985.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $112,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,887 shares of company stock worth $1,840,468. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. 2,225,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,457. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

