Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,960,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the May 13th total of 50,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

