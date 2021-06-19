Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 22,487 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,724% compared to the typical daily volume of 588 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INFL opened at $29.53 on Friday. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $30.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

