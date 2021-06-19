Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $24,397,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 237,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,338,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.