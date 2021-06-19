Hope F. Cochran Sells 500 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total value of $172,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $384.02 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

