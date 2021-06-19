Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.21 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $14,893.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00058668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00148895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00182671 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,147.19 or 0.99976034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.84 or 0.00862493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.