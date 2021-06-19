Holo Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Holo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $100.00 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Holo has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Holo Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

