Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55 million-57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.23 million.

NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,031. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.