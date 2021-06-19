Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.69 Million

Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce sales of $182.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.06 million and the highest is $184.90 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $183.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $749.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.95 million to $760.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $800.94 million, with estimates ranging from $785.33 million to $807.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after acquiring an additional 170,487 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 51,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 629,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,020,000 after acquiring an additional 190,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

