HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $318,000 in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMIN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 281,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 211,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 43,712 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $722,000.

SMIN opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.69. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.12.

