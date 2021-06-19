HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 1,455.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,307,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,304,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $27,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,677 shares of company stock worth $13,842,407. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFX. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

