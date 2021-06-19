HighTower Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 217.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,962 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129,402 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OESX shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $172.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

