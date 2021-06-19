HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 118.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Proofpoint by 48.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Proofpoint stock opened at $173.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $174.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

