HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 843 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGOV opened at $52.30 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.