HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HEXO. CIBC upgraded HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.94.

NYSE HEXO opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $835.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

