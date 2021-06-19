HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. "

HEXO has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.30. HEXO has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $835.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 190.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

