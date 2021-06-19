HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the May 13th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HEXO by 126.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 648,084 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $4,451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HEXO by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in HEXO by 734.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 156,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,812,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.30. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

