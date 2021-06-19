Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.89.

Hess stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. Hess has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $90.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.54. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,660 shares of company stock valued at $66,399,755 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

