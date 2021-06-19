Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Up 18.3% in May

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 473,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,850 shares of company stock worth $514,006 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. 772,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,933. The firm has a market cap of $442.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.