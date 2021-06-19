Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $36.13 Million Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,040,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,126,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Criteo by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,617,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,378,000 after acquiring an additional 320,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Criteo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

CRTO traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 232,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,439. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

