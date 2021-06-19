Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 69,754 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,754 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $44,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.02. 8,383,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,054. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $168.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.34.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

