Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $48.11 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2,229.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,872 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of NetEase worth $48,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NetEase by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,933,000 after purchasing an additional 335,566 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 58.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 6.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of NetEase by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $125,923,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,177,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.94. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $32.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

