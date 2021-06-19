Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,316 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,277 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $65,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,733,000 after buying an additional 401,219 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,765 shares of the software company’s stock worth $97,339,000 after buying an additional 161,650 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,490 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 38,678 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $14.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $565.59. 6,762,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,256. The stock has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.03 and a 12 month high of $570.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $507.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

