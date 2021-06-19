Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125,480 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $186.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,316,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,064. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.93 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.91.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

