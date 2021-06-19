Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 132,122 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 142.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,073 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $57,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $237.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,965,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,632,646. The company has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.08.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

