Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Sells $307,692.79 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Anita Pramoda sold 5,443 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $307,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $236,634.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anita Pramoda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $133,900.00.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 50.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,954 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 18.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 40,966 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $703,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.