Head-To-Head Survey: Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) & IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of IMARA shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Zogenix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of IMARA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zogenix and IMARA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix -917.30% -60.93% -37.31% IMARA N/A -62.96% -59.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zogenix and IMARA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix 0 1 4 0 2.80 IMARA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zogenix presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.96%. IMARA has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 366.05%. Given IMARA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IMARA is more favorable than Zogenix.

Risk & Volatility

Zogenix has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMARA has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zogenix and IMARA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix $13.64 million 73.61 -$209.38 million ($3.88) -4.64 IMARA N/A N/A -$41.36 million ($3.53) -2.13

IMARA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zogenix. Zogenix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IMARA beats Zogenix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases. It is also developing MT1621, an investigational therapy for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder called thymidine kinase 2 deficiency. Zogenix, Inc. has a collaboration with Tevard Biosciences for the research, development and commercialization of novel gene therapies for Dravet Syndrome and other genetic epilepsies. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

