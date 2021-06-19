Head-To-Head Survey: CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) versus Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CSG Systems International and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75

CSG Systems International currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.93%. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.84%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSG Systems International and Vivint Smart Home’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $990.53 million 1.51 $58.71 million $2.64 17.20 Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 2.40 -$595.20 million ($2.56) -5.66

CSG Systems International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivint Smart Home. Vivint Smart Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CSG Systems International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 5.69% 19.84% 6.39% Vivint Smart Home -33.33% N/A -15.13%

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Vivint Smart Home on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and e-mail messages; and cloud-based integrated suite of solutions for range of industries. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment companies, and government markets. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

