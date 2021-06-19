Head to Head Review: SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) vs. EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SkyWest and EHang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWest 0 0 2 1 3.33 EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00

SkyWest presently has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. EHang has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.41%. Given SkyWest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWest is more favorable than EHang.

Volatility & Risk

SkyWest has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EHang has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of SkyWest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of SkyWest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWest and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWest -0.13% -0.12% -0.04% EHang -48.90% -30.32% -18.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SkyWest and EHang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWest $2.13 billion 1.08 -$8.52 million ($0.17) -268.00 EHang $27.60 million 73.86 -$13.43 million ($0.24) -155.21

SkyWest has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. SkyWest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EHang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SkyWest beats EHang on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

