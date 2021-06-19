Head-To-Head Review: Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) versus Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of Ontrak shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ontrak and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ontrak -20.77% -54.79% -14.11% Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ontrak and Greenbrook TMS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ontrak 0 2 3 0 2.60 Greenbrook TMS 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ontrak presently has a consensus target price of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.16%. Greenbrook TMS has a consensus target price of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 25.98%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Ontrak.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ontrak and Greenbrook TMS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ontrak $82.84 million 7.53 -$22.71 million ($1.29) -27.26 Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 4.77 -$29.66 million N/A N/A

Ontrak has higher revenue and earnings than Greenbrook TMS.

Summary

Ontrak beats Greenbrook TMS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

