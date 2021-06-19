Head to Head Contrast: Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vaxart alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vaxart and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 3 0 3.00 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

Vaxart presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.13%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $33.20, indicating a potential downside of 8.87%. Given Vaxart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -2,844.24% -39.81% -32.51% Recursion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaxart and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $4.05 million 235.48 -$32.22 million ($0.36) -21.67 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 1,548.47 -$87.01 million N/A N/A

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Vaxart beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. It is also developing therapeutic vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. (Janssen) to evaluate the company's proprietary oral vaccine platform for the Janssen universal influenza vaccine program. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.