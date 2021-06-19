Head to Head Contrast: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Intel alerts:

63.2% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of SPI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intel and SPI Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $77.87 billion 2.89 $20.90 billion $5.30 10.50 SPI Energy $138.63 million 1.17 -$6.51 million N/A N/A

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Intel and SPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 13 12 13 0 2.00 SPI Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intel presently has a consensus target price of $62.61, indicating a potential upside of 12.46%. Given Intel’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Intel is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel 23.93% 27.59% 14.56% SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Intel has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Intel beats SPI Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products. The company also provides Internet of Things products, including high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications; and computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, data analysis, localization, mapping, and driving policy technology. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a strategic partnership with MILA to develop and apply advances in artificial intelligence methods for enhancing the search in the space of drugs. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of April 29, 2021, it owned and operated 16.8 megawatts of solar projects. In addition, the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, EdisonFuture, Inc., designs and develops electric vehicles and EV charging solutions. It operates in Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and regulatory. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.