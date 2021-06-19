H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

