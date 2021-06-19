HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,324,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA opened at $201.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

