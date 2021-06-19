HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the May 13th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,341. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $217.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

