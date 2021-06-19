Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT Raised to $27.00 at HC Wainwright

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its price objective raised by analysts at HC Wainwright to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.20. Codexis has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,003. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,953,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 47,713 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

