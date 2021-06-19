HC Wainwright Raises Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target to $25.00

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVXL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of AVXL opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 0.57. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

