Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.83% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $712.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $792,672.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

