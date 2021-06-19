Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €110.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zalando has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €102.72 ($120.85).

FRA ZAL opened at €99.26 ($116.78) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €89.14.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

