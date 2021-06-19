Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $63,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $11,357,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after acquiring an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 64.5% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 79,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $138.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.29. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

