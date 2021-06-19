Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 990 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.77.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 130,839 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.